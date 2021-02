WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – November 16, 2019 – Washington, D.C.

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) defeated The Revival

2. Dana Brooke defeated Tamina

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Lucha House Party, and Shorty G defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, and Robert Roode

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) defeated Nikki Cross

5. NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Lio Rush (c) defeated Raul Mendoza

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Mustafa Ali defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Sami Zayn) (via disqualification)

7. Daniel Bryan and Mustafa Ali defeated Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

8. Last Man Standing Match

The Fiend defeated Braun Strowman