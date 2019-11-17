“The most pressure I’ve had in any fight was wrestling Asuka at WrestleMania 34”

“It’s so hard to pick one fight because every talent brings out something different. Like when I faced Becky in Evolution it was different from when I was up against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. It was again different when I faced Sasha Banks at Hell in A Cell. Every fight is so different for me, I think that’s what keeps me always in the picture because I’m able to adjust depending on the storyline. But I think the most pressure I’ve had in any fight was wrestling Asuka at WrestleMania 34 because she didn’t have anything to prove and I felt like this was my one opportunity to show what I’m made of and I’d had many history-making moments before that, but that was a defining moment in my career.”

source: news18.com