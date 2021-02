Stardom “Toda Boat Race” Results – November 17, 2019 – Saitama, Japan

1. 4-Way Battle

Saya Kamitani defeated Leo Onozaki, Hina, and Rina

2. Oedo Tai (Andras Miyagi and Jamie Hayter) defeated Saya Iida and Starlight Kid

3. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hazuki, Session Moth Martina, and Natsuko Tora) vs. Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, Utami Hayashishita, and AZM) (Time-Limit Draw)

4. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Tokyo Cyber Squad (Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, Konami, and Zoe Lucas) vs. Arisa Hoshiki, Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano (Time-Limit Draw)