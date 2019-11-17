Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Attend WWE Performance Center

View this post on Instagram

Spent the past week at the WWE Performance center and things are looking up. Big Jordan@jordanomogbehin got The Outsiders crash course. He's incredibly agile and athletic and has me to block any thoughts of Oz 2. Amazing talent at NXT have really enjoyed every aspect of the week. Big fan of the guy running it think they call him Triple H. Reminds me of a Kliq WCW favorite Terra Ryzing