NXT UK TV taping spoilers

NXT UK’s weekend of television tapings came to a close at the Bonus Arena in Hull on Saturday.

With UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on the horizon, here are the results from night two of the tapings:

– Andy Shepherd announced that NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will take place on Sunday, January 12. Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m. GMT.

– Dark Match: The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) defeated Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley

– WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER promised Joe Coffey a title shot — as long as Gallus are willing to defend their NXT UK Tag Team titles against Imperium and Ilja Dragunov will face Alexander Wolfe in a no disqualification match.

Coffey obliged on behalf of Gallus, but he would not speak on Dragunov’s behalf. Dragunov then came out to accept WALTER’s challenge himself. He was then powerbombed through a table by Imperium.

– NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn in a non-title match

After the match, KLR name-dropped Piper Niven in a promo. Niven ran out to the ring alongside Toni Storm. Just as they were about to fight, KLR pushed Storm into Niven, causing them to stand off against each other.

Assistant general manager Sid Scala announced that KLR will defend her title against Storm and Niven in a triple threat match at TakeOver: Blackpool II.

– Trent Seven was set to face the debuting Michael May, but May was attacked by Eddie Dennis during his entrance.

– Ridge Holland defeated Jack Starz

Holland got a very loud reaction from his hometown crowd.

– NXT UK Tag Team title match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) ended in a no contest

The no-contest came as a result of the Grizzled Young Veterans stealing the title belts and brawling with Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. It is unclear if this result means that Joe Coffey does not get a UK title shot at TakeOver.

– Johnny Saint and Sid Scala announced that the NXT UK Tag Team titles will be defended in a four-way ladder match at TakeOver. It will be Gallus vs. Imperium vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andrews & Webster.

– Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley)

This was Jordan’s return from injury. His last NXT UK match was in April.

– Trent Seven called out Eddie Dennis for his attack on Michael May. Dennis slowly made his way down to the ring and hit Seven with his microphone. “I’ll see you at TakeOver,” said Dennis.

– Jinny (w/ Jazzy Gabert) defeated Amale

Amale is the current wXw Women’s Champion and this was her NXT UK debut. Gabert attacked Amale after the match, but eventually stopped following Jinny’s orders and walked away.

– Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar

Jordan Devlin came down to watch the match from ringside towards the end. He slid into the ring immediately after Bate won and stared him down while on all fours.

– Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves

Reeves cut a long, arrogant promo before the match.

– Toni Storm said that Kay Lee Ray got in her head and put her in a very dark place, which is why she was nowhere to be seen after TakeOver: Cardiff. Storm said that she owed Niven an apology.

After Niven came out, Storm asked her to step aside and let her challenge Kay Lee Ray one-on-one at TakeOver, but Niven refused to let go of her opportunity. Storm then tried to grab Niven as she turned around, but she ate a vicious headbutt from Niven.

– Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero

Ohno won via submission and later said that despite being the Knockout Artist, he can still win purely by wrestling. He called himself the “greatest British wrestler alive.”

– Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Alexander Wolfe in a no DQ match

This was a very good main event that saw the use of kendo sticks, steel chairs, and a table. Imperium beat down Dragunov after until Gallus made the save.

– The show finished with Gallus wishing the crowd a Merry Christmas and handing out signed Christmas cards with WALTER as Santa Claus.

No tapings have been announced for between now and TakeOver: Blackpool II.

