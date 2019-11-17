Nikki Cross Recalls NXT Takeover Dark Match Against Candice LeRae

Nikki Cross took to Twitter to recall her dark match against Candice LeRae at last year’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. Cross praised LeRae and said she can’t wait to face the NXT star again:

What a magical night that was in the staples Center. Candice is one of the freakin best……cannot wait to when we can do this again, such an amazing talent who pushes me to my limits. https://t.co/rx8tuHpuTo — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 17, 2019