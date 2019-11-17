Lance Storm Excited about his WWE Gig – Jokes with Rusev

In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm spoke about re-joining the WWE soon for his new job as a coach at the Performance Center. When he mentioned something about “bad” in WWE, Rusev chimed in to say that there was no bad, which led to Storm making a joke about Rusev’s current storyline with Bobby Lashley and Rusev.

Storm said: “2 weeks away from my biggest career/life change in the last 15 years. 14 days from now #SWA will be closed, 15 days from now I’ll be heading back out on the road. There is good and bad to both but I’m actually quite excited about what lies ahead.”

Rusev replied: “There is no bad in WWE.”

Storm added: “Really? I’ve heard some guys there will try to sleep with your wife. That can’t be good.”

