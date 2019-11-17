Kenny Omega To Host Capcom Cup 2019

Kenny Omega has not been shy about his love of video games, and that seems to have paid off with his latest gig. Omega announced on Twitter that he will host the 2019 Capcom Cup, a gaming event that runs from December 13-15 at The Novo in Los Angeles.

He wrote: “My last tweet was unintentionally cryptic. What I meant to say was that I’ll be live and in living color to help host the Capcom Cup in December! It’s been too long since I’ve been to a tourney so I’m looking forward to being back in the mix with everyone.”