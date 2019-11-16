wXw “Road to 19th Anniversary” Results – November 15, 2019 – Magdeburg, Germany

1. Lucky Kid defeated Norman Harras

2. Purge Club (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev) defeated Daniel Sparks and Paris

3. Hektor defeated Ryan Remington

4. Bobby Gunns defeated Julian Pace

5. Little Miss Roxxy defeated Skye Smitson

6. Alexander James and Tyler Colton defeated Jurn Simmons and The Rotation (via disqualification)

8. wXw Shotgun Championship Match

Avalanche (c) defeated Levaniel