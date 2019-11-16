WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk (Phil Brooks) will appear regularly on WWE Backstage, but won’t be on every week’s show.

– Cesaro beat Apollo Crews in a dark match before SmackDown last night.

– Date change…

NXT Live Events in Milwaukee and Indianapolis rescheduled

The WWE NXT Live Events scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22 in Milwaukee and Indianapolis have been rescheduled.

The event scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 at the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the events will be honored on the new dates. Fans that cannot attend the rescheduled dates should go to their point of purchase for refunds.

– Here’s the updated WWE.com card for their next show 12/26 at Madison Square Garden.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

* Erick Rowan vs. Seth Rollins.

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana.

* Other names advertised include Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Rey Mysterio, Karl Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits and more.

credits: angrymarks.com, Wrestling Inc.

