Tito Ortiz on WWE: “I would love to dabble in it”

“I’m friends with Shane McMahon. He hasn’t really reached out to me. He gives me tickets to the events when they’re here at Staples Center or when they’re in Orange County. I bring my kids to it, we’re all huge fans of it. I would love to dabble in it, but I think Shane is really not sure if I can separate the difference between real fighting and professional wrestling. I’m not sure if I can really separate the difference between them myself. I don’t know. I watched Cain Velasquez do it. He did a good job. I’m a huge fan of Brock Lesnar. I know he’s the heavyweight champion right now.”

source: Wrestling Inc.