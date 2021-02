Stardom “Goddess of Stardom Tag League – Day 5” Results – November 15, 2019 – Nagoya, Japan

1. Hazuki and Natsuko Tora defeated Utami Hayashishita and Leo Onozaki

2. Blue Goddess Block

Session Moth Martina and Natsu Sumire defeated Saya Iida and Saya Kamitani

3. Blue Goddess Block

Zoe Lucas and Bobbi Tyler defeated Kagetsu and Andras Miyagi

4. Blue Goddess Block

Arisa Hoshiki and Tam Nakano defeated Hana Kimura and Death Yama-san

5. Red Goddess Block

Bea Priestley and Jamie Hayter defeated Mayu Iwatani and Saki Kashima

6. Red Goddess Block

Momo Watanabe and AZM defeated Jungle Kyona and Konami

7. Goddess of Stardom Tag League 2019 Finals

Arisa Hoshiki and Tam Nakano defeated Bea Priestley and Jamie Hayter