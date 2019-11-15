WrestleMania 36 tickets go on sale to the general public

WrestleMania 36 tickets officially went on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster.com today after two days of pre-sale.

Cheapest ticket prices so far are from $200 and they keep rising, with some seats in the bleachers tagged as official platinum going for $600! Other prices are $225, $250, $275, $300, $325, $400, $600, $850, $1,000, $2,000, and $2,500. Ringside tickets are also priced $6,000 and $10,000 and prices will fluctuate according to demand, a nasty Ticketmaster practice that doesn’t seem to be going away.

While many sections have been sold out, there are many more which have tons of remaining tickets and unlike last year when WrestleMania in New Jersey came close to selling out quickly, it will not be the case this time around.

WrestleMania 36 takes place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.