Ronda Rousey Documentary Drops Next Week

Lionsgate is set to release the documentary The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes on Digital HD and On Demand next week. A new press alert was sent out noting that the film arrives on the VOD platforms on November 19th.

The Gary Stretch-written and directed documentary follows Rousey’s life from her upbringing through the ranks of MMA to the UFC. The official synopsis reads:

When Ronda Rousey became the first female UFC champion, she achieved more than athletic glory—she realized her late father’s belief that she would make her greatest dreams come true. The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes follows Ronda’s inspiring journey to superstardom, weaving revealing interviews with dynamic fight footage to create a portrait of a remarkable and fearless woman who overcame all odds to become a symbol of strength, hope, and female empowerment.