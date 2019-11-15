News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as the road to Survivor Series continues.

WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s show – SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will defend against former champions The Revival, Nikki Cross will face SmackDown Women’s Champion NIkki Cross in a non-title match with Cross trying to earn the final Team SmackDown spot for Survivor Series, and Mustafa Ali and Shorty G will face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with Ali and G’s Team SmackDown spots up for grabs. There will also be a MizTV segment with Daniel Bryan, plus an appearance by WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

There’s no word yet on matches for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, but stay tuned for updates.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* The New Day and The Revival set for championship rematch

* Daniel Bryan joins The Miz for “Miz TV”

* Nikki Cross takes on Bayley for the right to join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

* Mustafa Ali & Shorty G face Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode with Survivor Series spots on the line

* Lacey Evans joins Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

