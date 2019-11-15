Jon Moxley Expected to Work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

Jon Moxley is still expected to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is believed in AEW that Moxley will work the Tokyo Dome show, but are not 100% certain that will be the case.

As reported last month, Moxley could have a match with Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship. There was groundwork laid for Archer vs. Juice Robinson at NJPW’s San Jose show, but they could do separate title matches on the two nights of the show.

– The site also notes that ticket sales for the Tokyo Dome show are currently ahead of the pace for last year’s show, which was the first Tokyo Dome sell-out in nearly two decades.