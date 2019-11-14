WWE Raw Live Event Results – November 14, 2019 – Mannheim, Germany

1. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans

2. Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin

3. #1 Contender’s (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship) Triple Threat Match

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Street Profits

-It was announces that Hawkins and Ryder will receive their title shot on the upcoming episode of Raw.

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles (c) (w/Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) (via disqualification)

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C.

6. Natalya defeated Sarah Logan

7. Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) (via disqualification)

8. Street Fight

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre