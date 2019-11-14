WWE NXT Results From Wrestlemania On-Sale Party

There were several matches from NXT at the Wrestlemania ticket on-sale party, with Breezango and the Forgotten Sons in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Raul Mendoza vs. Arturo Ruas

Mendoza wins with a fisherman’s driver.

Kayden Carter & Santana Garrett vs. Taynara & Deonna Purrazzo

Carter & Garrett win after Carter makes Deonna tap to a reverse figure four.

Brendan Vink vs. Babatunde

Babatunde wins with a sidewalk slam.

Chase Parker vs. Denzel Dejournette

Parker wins with a schoolboy with his feet on the bottom rope.

Austin Theory vs. Mansoor

Mansoor wins with a superkick.

Danny Burch vs. Tehuti Miles

Burch wins with the Tower Of London.

Reina Gonzalez vs. MJ Jenkins

Reina wins with a lariat.

The Forgotten Sons vs. Breezango

Breezango wins when Fandango pins Cutler.