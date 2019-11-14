Undertaker and Michelle McCool Visit Marines

Nov 14, 2019 - by James Walsh

The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, visited the Marines in Quantico, Virginia today. You can check out some photos WWE released of his USO-organized visit below.

