Undertaker and Michelle McCool Visit Marines
The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, visited the Marines in Quantico, Virginia today. You can check out some photos WWE released of his USO-organized visit below.
#Undertaker & @McCoolMichelleL had the opportunity to visit with Marines in Quantico, Virginia today, which was “the opportunity of a lifetime” for the Deadman! pic.twitter.com/apCm4WAZKe
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2019
#grateful https://t.co/syfv7parfn
— Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) November 14, 2019