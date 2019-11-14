Tyson Fury says he’s a lifelong WWE fan

“I have been a fan of WWE all my life. I’ve been a big fan of all the big wrestlers. I am athletic enough to be able to learn quickly. Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there! It didn’t go down to well with my management, promoters, trainers, family. Everyone was saying ‘oh the Wilder fight, you are going to get injured’, but the Wilder fight may as well be a million moons away.”

source: talksports.com