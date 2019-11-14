Two Gruesome Injuries On Last Night’s NXT

Nov 14, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Mia Yim suffered a facial injury during her match against Io Shirai when a dropkick to a ladder caused the ladder to smash her in the face, as seen below:

Aliyah ended up with a bloody nose when opponent Xia Li accidentally kicked her in the face. Aliyah posted the following selfie on Twitter following the match looking rather the worse for wear:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lana

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal