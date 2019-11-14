Two Gruesome Injuries On Last Night’s NXT
Mia Yim suffered a facial injury during her match against Io Shirai when a dropkick to a ladder caused the ladder to smash her in the face, as seen below:
Dayum!
Mia Yim took the ladder right in the face & is busted open! #WWENXT #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/QUCOmzRIai
— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) November 14, 2019
Whilst being stuck in medical with no clue as to what was unfolding. @MiaYim once again proved why she deserves to be on my team!
Team Shayna you drew first blood and secured an advantage for #WarGames, but the war has just begun! 👹 #NXTonUSA #WWENXT https://t.co/ZDmyPU69uG
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 14, 2019
Ovation for @MiaYim on her way out, and she’s met by a certain someone on the stage…@PWTorch #WWENXT #PWTTalksNXT pic.twitter.com/AiXAMctCq8
— Tom Stoup (@TomStoup) November 14, 2019
I’m good, mick 💪 https://t.co/evDQghT4Kp
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 14, 2019
Aliyah ended up with a bloody nose when opponent Xia Li accidentally kicked her in the face. Aliyah posted the following selfie on Twitter following the match looking rather the worse for wear:
— BOUJEÉ Aliyah (@WWE_Aliyah) November 14, 2019