Two Gruesome Injuries On Last Night’s NXT

Mia Yim suffered a facial injury during her match against Io Shirai when a dropkick to a ladder caused the ladder to smash her in the face, as seen below:

Dayum! Mia Yim took the ladder right in the face & is busted open! #WWENXT #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/QUCOmzRIai — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) November 14, 2019

Whilst being stuck in medical with no clue as to what was unfolding. @MiaYim once again proved why she deserves to be on my team!

Team Shayna you drew first blood and secured an advantage for #WarGames, but the war has just begun! 👹 #NXTonUSA #WWENXT https://t.co/ZDmyPU69uG — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 14, 2019

Aliyah ended up with a bloody nose when opponent Xia Li accidentally kicked her in the face. Aliyah posted the following selfie on Twitter following the match looking rather the worse for wear: