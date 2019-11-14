Sami Zayn: “I enjoy not wrestling at the moment”

Sami Zayn recently did an interview with Vulturehound and here are the highlights…

Managing Shinsuke Nakamura: “I enjoy not wrestling at the moment. I don’t know whether it was my idea or not. I do remember thinking it would be cool if I could have a couple of guys with me, and not just Nakamura, even if Nakamura was the first guy on the list.

Partnering up with him, I think it’s beneficial for both of us because he’s been able to sort of be engaged a little more in the rivalry because, obviously, he speaks English pretty well, but there’s still a limitation on that with the language barrier, for as far as carrying a rivalry in the wrestling business, which is a lot of talks with smash obviously. I’m able to kind of pick up the slack in that regard.

In my end, I really enjoy being ringside and trying to contribute to the matches and things like that. I’m still wrestling on the live event periodically, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds. At the same time, it’s kind of keeping my body a little bit of a break, kind of a free sheet. All in all, I think it’s good fun. I don’t think it’s going to be a permanent thing, but at least for the time being, I’m enjoying it for what it is.”

Future in WWE as a manager: “I don’t think that’s the long-term vision. It’s certainly not my long-term vision. That’s something I may want to do when I’m done with in-ring competition, obviously, as I still have a lot to give in that regard. However, I do think, just in my limited time doing this, that I’ve been able to add a lot to the matches that he’s performing in, and so I do think there is something to be said about that, as an art form for that role.

That managerial role is definitely a missing space in wrestling today, in WWE today. It kind of remind me just how fun it could be when it’s done right and, again, I don’t know if it’s going to end, it’s probably not a long-term thing, but for now, it’s kind of opened the door enough for me to really make me realize like, “oh this is something that I could really enjoy down the road when my in-ring days are over,” but I still think I do have a lot to contribute even when my body one day says no more.”