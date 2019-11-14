Matches announced for next week’s AEW

The “Dynamite Dozen” Battle Royal will take place during next week’s episode of AEW: Dynamite and the winner will receive a special prize.

The 12-man battle royal was announced during Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

According to the announcement, the two finalists that make it to the end of the Battle Royal will get the chance to face-off against each other the following week – with the winner receiving an AEW diamond ring.

No announcement has been made on which 12 men will be in the bout or what the ring will look like.

Also, next week’s episode will feature Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin.