Former WCW Talent Ice Train Shares Thoughts on Jordan Myles Situation

Chris Featherstone submitted:

I had the pleasure of interviewing former WCW talent Ice Train and P.N News on episode 398 of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. Along with sharing stories about their days in WCW and CWA (which included sharing about interactions with names such as Fit Finlay, JBL, and Dave Taylor), Ice Train also shared thoughts on the Jordan Myles situation.

Timestamps:

0:00 – Intro

3:55 – Ice Train shares JBL story from their days in CWA

11:40 – Ice Train & P.N. News give shout out to old school wrestlers for their work ethic

14:26 – 150-lb weight loss goal for P.N. News

17:03 – Chris Jericho working at Catch Wrestling Association/P.N. News shares recent story of interacting with Jericho

18:47 – P.N. News shares his all-time favorite opponent

20:40 – Ice Train and P.N. News on Brain Pillman, Jr.

21:55 – Ice Train on his meal plans during his wrestling career

23:14 – Favorite roadside stops to eat

25:53 – Ice Train shares Dick Slater drunken story, P.N. News shares Chris Benoit vs. Fit Finlay, other stars coming in for the tournament, Ice Train on multiple CWA stars wrestling an elephant

28:41 – P.N. News shares a story of a press conference gone wrong

31:22 – Ice Train on his relationship with Scott Norton during their WCW days

33:12 – Ice Train’s rookie year in Germany and getting money in WCW without even working

35:45 – Watching and commentating an Ice Train vs. P.N. News (Cannonball Grizzly) match in CWA

45:00 – Ice Train shares thoughts on Jordan Myles

52:32 – Ice Train clears up rumors about P.N. News

57:25 – P.N. News shares about time in ECW

1:01:54 – CM Punk debuts on WWE Backstage

1:07:04 – Sin Cara requests WWE release

1:11:50 – Steve Austin debuting new podcast with The Undertaker as first guest

1:19:42 – John Cena vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36?

1:27:37 – AEW Full Gear review

1:39:25 – Raw and SmackDown grades

1:45:03 – WWE editing out boos during Seth Rollins segment on Raw

1:46:48 – Top 5 NWA World Heavyweight Champions of All-Time