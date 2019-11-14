Eric Bischoff says wrestling still needs authority figures

“I think the authority figure is still necessary. Look, I’m 64 years old and when I was a wrestling fan back in Detroit or Minneapolis as a young boy, you had your commissioner that would come in and make that final rule or one match. So, the authority figure has been a really good part of the industry. But I think has been overdone to the point where it’s challenging to come up with a way to do it that’s effective and entertaining without the audience feeling been there, done that.”

source: Wrestling Inc.