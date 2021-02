WWE Raw Live Event Results – November 13, 2019 – Erfurt, Germany

1. WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles (c) (via disqualification)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C.

3. The Street Profits defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

4. Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans

6. Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) (via disqualification)

7. Natalya defeated Sarah Logan

8. WWE Universal Championship – Street Fight

The Fiend (c) defeated Seth Rollins

