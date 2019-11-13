Tidbits: John Cena, Bill Dundee, a new NWA Powrrr, and more

– Wrestling legend “Superstar” Bill Dundee is scheduled to attend CWA “No Surrender” Event featuring Jerry Lawler vs. Matt Riviera – Title vs. Career Match. The show is scheduled for 1/18 at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Dundee will be part of a special VIP Meet & Greet that day and a scene from the upcoming horror movie “Screature”, in which Dundee stars, will be shown during the event. The association between Dundee and Lawler is legendary in the Mid South area, as the two have been wrestling against each other, and wrestling with each other in tag team matches for over 40 years. The show will also feature Davey Boy Smith, Jr. plus Kacee Carlise vs. Terry Gordy’s daughter Miranda.

– Combate Americas has announced two new PPV Bouts for ‘Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron’ on 12/7. Former World Champion Dani Barez will collide with Joby Sachez plus Angel “Tito” Cruz squares off with Gaston “Tonga” Reyno in a 150 lbs. catchweight affair. The event will take place in McAllen, Texas.

– Cena was on Kelly Clarkston’s show…

– Here is this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr!

