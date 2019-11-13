NJPW Responds Back To Meltzer’s Claims Of NJPW blocking Omega From Entering Japan

Harold Meij from NJPW stated the following In a article about Dave Meltzer claims of New Japan blocking omega Visa and having “the option” to block him from working or entering NJPW ever again due to him leaving and working in AEW in the States

Harold Meij Stated on the Rumor:

“By the way, there’s this unbelievable rumour going around that NJPW tried to prevent Kenny Omega from entering Japan, there’s no way a company (meaning New Japan) could do that, no reason to do that or would even want to do that.”

“I just thought I’d address it because I want to be clear about these things. It was a rumour spread by someone’s wild speculation. Kenny Omega made a huge contribution to New Japan and we wish him all the success in the world.””