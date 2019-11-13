WWE NXT Report 11/13/19

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a look back at what happened last week.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Angel Garza vs. Lio Rush

We go right to the ring and out first comes the challenger, Angel Garza. Garza greets ladies at ringside. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is out next. Rush greets his wife and kids, and other family members, in the front row.

We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor as Rush and Garza face off in the middle of the ring. Garza offers a handshake but Rush has words for him. They go at it to start. Garza plays some mind games and offers the shake again. Rush wants to fight. Garza goes to ringside, hops the barrier and rips off his pants in front of Rush’s family. Rush goes out and rocks Garza into the barrier with a suicide dive. Rush brawls and brings it back into the ring with a DDT for a close 2 count.

Rush with a big kick while Garza is on his knees. Garza ducks a kick and avoids The Come Up. Rush sends Garza to the floor and hits a Wrecking Ball dropkick. Rush runs the ropes again and goes for another dive but Garza catches him in mid-air with a powerslam on the floor. We go to commercial with Garza standing tall on the floor.

Back from the break and Rush goes for the springboard back elbow but Garza kicks out at 2. Garza fights up from his knees with a big chop. Rush goes for a kick but it”s blocked. Garza with a big knee. The Wing Clipper is blocked. Rush with a big slap to the face and a bicycle kick. Garza comes back with a big dropkick to the back for a close 2 count. Garza can’t believe it.

Garza misses a moonsault. Rush goes on and hits a swinging neckbreaker but Garza still kicks out. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Rush goes to the top but Garza crotches him. Garza climbs up and hits a huge super moonsault powerslam but Rush still kicks out. Fans chant “holy shit!” and “this is awesome!” now. Garza stomps away and pounds Rush while he’s down. Rush comes back with a Rush Hour in the middle of the ring. Rush with a spinning heel kick to the face.

Rush springboards back into a Stunner and holds it. He rocks Garza and goes for another Come Up but Garza grabs him and drops him with a Wing Clipper. Rush still kicks out and no one can believe it. Fans chant “NXT!” again. Garza goes for a super Wing Clipper from the corner now. Rush fights out up top and hits headbutts. Garza fires back with headbutts as they unload on each other. Rush brings Garza to the mat with a hurricanrana. Rush goes to the top and hits the Final Hour for another close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants now. Rush goes to the top and hits another Final Hour and this time covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Lio Rush

– After the match, Garza immediately sits up and can’t believe it. Rush takes the title and makes his exit as the music hits. We go to replays. Rush stands tall and raises the title on the stage.

– The camera cuts outside to the backstage area. We see Tegan Nox down, being checked on by officials. Rhea Ripley is also down and she’s laid out. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Beth sends us to a video package on how NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler has left a path of destruction on her way to Survivor Series. The announcers hype tonight’s Ladder Match between Io Shirai and Mia Yim.

Xia Li vs. Aliyah

We go to the ring and out first comes Xia Li for the next match. Aliyah is out next with Vanessa Borne at her side. This is a rematch from 2 months ago.

The bell rings and they tangle before Aliyah slams Li down by her hair. Li comes back and powers up but Aliyah fights out. Li with a series of quick punches. Borne tries to help from ringside but it backfires. Li backs Aliyah back into the ropes but Aliyah drops her over the top. Aliyah with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Aliyah with kicks to the back now. Aliyah with more offense and trash talking.

Li fights back and kicks Aliyah to the mat with a big shot to the gut. Li with a cartwheel forearm into the corner. Li springboards to the top and comes back down with a double ax handle to the back. More back and forth now. Aliyah ducks a move but gets dropped with a big roundhouse kick for the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Xia Li

– After the match, Li stands tall as Borne enters the ring to check on her. A WWE doctor also enters the ring to tend to Aliyah. The announcers play up how tough Li’s kicks are as we see blood coming out of Aliyah’s nose.

– Nigel leads us to a video package on Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne. We see Dain backstage warming up for the match, still to come tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor plays the cool heel as he marches to the ring, posing for the camera, pointing his “guns” twice.

The music stops and Balor takes the mic to a mixed reaction. Balor says this is it, this is NXT now? What happened to this place, what happened to this business? This business he loved. He used to be proud of this place but now it’s a joke. Balor says Johnny Gargano was the heart of NXT, he was what all the hype was for? Balor says he built this place but then a bunch of little boys moved in. All crying on social media and looking for sympathy from everyone when they get hurt. Balor says don’t get him started on Matt Riddle, who got dropped last week and hasn’t been seen since. Balor says he’s begging for someone to step in the ring with him… Riddle suddenly enters the ring and attacks Balor.

Riddle unloads on Balor as fans chant “Bro!” now. Balor fights out of the corner and takes the brawl to the floor. They go into the barrier and Riddle kicks Balor over it into the crowd. Balor retreats as Riddle takes the mic and taunts him for running. Riddle calls Balor a “little putz” and says he’s right here. The music hits and out comes The Undisputed Era – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. They are focused as they surround the ring as Riddle stands in the center. Balor looks on from near the stage.

Cole warns Riddle as The Undisputed Era goes to enter the ring but the music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa with Keith Lee. They join Riddle in the ring. Cole asks them if they’re stupid and saw what happened on SmackDown and RAW. Cole goes on about how they’re the most dominant force in all of WWE. Lee doesn’t give a damn. He invites them in the ring for a fight. Lee goes on about how The Undisputed Era stood toe to toe with main roster Superstars, but will Cole face off with him now? Strong yells at Lee and defends Cole, calling Lee an idiot and a big dummy. Fans boo as Strong goes on about Cole deserving a night off. Strong volunteers to fight and Lee says he’s not that picky. Fans start chanting for Lee as the two sides face off. Several referees run down and get in between the two teams. Lee and Strong get ready for a match.

Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong is distracted by his partners heading to the back, allowing Keith Lee to yank him over the top rope, to the mat. Strong heads back to the floor to regroup as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and this non-title match begins. Lee catches Strong and drops him from up high to the mat. Lee puts a boot on Strong for a quick cover. Lee keeps Strong down and then works him over in the corners. Strong fights out of the corner but Lee rocks him to the mat. Lee with a big chop to the chest. Strong with a boot to the face. Strong goes to the second rope but Lee catches him in mid-air. Strong fights out with elbows but Lee powers up with a big body slam. Lee with a 2 count.

Lee keeps Strong down and punishes him. Strong with a boot to the face. Strong with more strikes to break Lee down to his knees. Strong with shoulder blocks but Lee is still up on his knees. The fourth shoulder knocks Lee over but he’s still coming back for more. Strong keeps the strikes coming but Lee hulks up and smiles. Lee catches Strong but Strong slides out and unloads with chops. Strong charges but Lee knocks him out of the air with a big chop.

Lee goes to bring Strong in from the apron but Strong crotches him on the middle rope and knocks him down with a shot to the head. Strong regroups on the floor for a breather as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Strong dropkicks Lee to the floor. Strong leaps off the apron but Lee catches him in mid-air. Strong fights free and they trade shots on the floor as the referee counts. Lee sends Strong into the apron and presses him into the ring. Strong comes right back with a dropkick through the ropes, and another as Lee goes back down. The referee counts again.

Lee sends Strong back into the barrier. Lee rolls back in and Strong follows. Strong with big forearm shots and more strikes in the middle of the ring. Strong with a running kick to the face for a 2 count. Strong keeps Lee grounded now. Lee fights up to his feet with Strong on his back but Strong with a cheap shot, then a chop block to the knee. Strong with more strikes and trash talking. Lee takes the strikes and starts to hulk up again. Lee unloads on Strong with big strikes and a corner splash. Lee launches Strong across the ring.

Lee keeps control and runs wild on Strong for a 2 count. Lee scoops Strong but Strong fights off his shoulders. More back and forth. Lee with a backbreaker over the knee for a 2 count. Lee goes to the top and brings Strong. Strong fights free but Lee shoves him away. Strong climbs back up for a superplex but Lee shoves him down again. Strong with an enziguri. Strong climbs back up once again, to the very top now. Lee shoves Strong back down. Strong with a knee to the head. Strong climbs back up and hits the big superplex. Strong covers for a 2 count.

Strong tries for the Stronghold now but Lee resists and sends him flying. Lee fights back as they trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Lee runs into a boot and an enziguri. Strong with a series of running forearms, but Lee cuts him off with a big clothesline and they both go down. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly come down the ramp but Tommaso Ciampa attacks the. Ciampa runs over O’Reilly but Cole drops him with a superkick. Matt Riddle is also out, taking down Fish and leaping off the steps to take him down. Finn Balor comes out of nowhere with a Slingblade and a double Stomp on Riddle.

Balor with the dropkick into the steel ring steps to Riddle. Lee watches as Balor backs up the ramp, staring at Riddle. Strong takes advantage and hits a jumping knee, then the Roddy Slam for a close 2 count. Strong lands a senton but Lee lifts him up for a big Jackhammer slam. Lee holds it and covers for the non-title win.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the bell, The Undisputed Era attacks Lee but Ciampa makes the save. The Undisputed Era gets the upperhand now. Dominik Dijakovic comes down and starts dropping bodies. Dijakovic with a superkick to Cole and a double chokeslam to the tag team champions. Dijakovic keeps fighting and takes Cole out again. Fans chant “feast your eyes!” as Dijakovic stands tall. Fans chant “WarGames!” as Dijakovic approaches Ciampa in the corner. They shake hands. He turns to leave and runs into Lee. They face off in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “hug it out!” but they shake hands. Ciampa is all for it. Ciampa, Lee and Dijakovic stand tall in the ring together as The Undisputed Era watches from the stage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers are talking when we cut backstage. Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Candice LeRae are all laid out in the backstage area now. Triple H orders security to tighten up and get to the bottom of what’s happening.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed

We go to the ring and out first comes Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Bronson Reed is out next.

Back and forth to start the match as they tangle. Reed drops Scott but he kips up. They tangle some more and Reed takes it to the corner but misses as he charges in. Scott with a missile dropkick but Reed comes right back and runs right over him. Reed with a headbutt, and another. Reed keeps control, working Scott around the ring. Reed drops Scott with another headbutt.

Scott fights Reed off and chops him. Reed catches Scott with a headlock to stop the offense. Scott whips Reed and drops down but Reed just sits on his back, keeping him from going anywhere. Reed with a Bonsai Drop and more offense to keep Scott down. Reed lifts Scott and launches him over the top rope, to the floor. Reed follows and chops Scott against the barrier. Scott slides out of a hold and sends Reed shoulder-first into the ring post. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the match. Scott drops Reed. Scott keeps control and catches Reed with a Flatliner for a 2 count. Scott keeps fighting but Reed takes the shots and comes right back with a big clothesline and then a senton. Reed drags Scott over to the corner and goes to the top but Scott jumps up and kicks him. Scott climbs up and keeps fighting. Reed fights back while Scott is up top with him. Reed goes for a super Tombstone piledriver but Scott slides to his feet and brings Reed to the mat with a big DDT for a 2 count.

Scott works over Reed to keep him down, focusing on the left arm. Reed throws Scott to the mat. Scott with a running back elbow into the corner. Scott keeps control but Reed catches him in a sitdown Spinebuster. Reed with a Moribe Driver for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Reed can’t hit a powerbomb and Scott unloads with strikes. Reed drops down but Scott moves and he lands hard. Scott with the House Call for the pin to win.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– After the match, Scott recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Reed and Scott meet in the middle of the ring and shake hands.

– Still to come, a women’s Ladder Match with WarGames implications.

– Cathy Kelley is near the stage. She says both locker rooms are on edge because of the mystery attacks tonight. She has breaking news from the office of NXT General Manager William Regal – Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor will take place at WarGames, but Riddle will be replaced by Dominik Dijakovic in the WarGames match. There’s no word yet on who the final Team Ciampa member will be now. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette on The Forgotten Sons.

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain

We go to the ring and out first comes Pete Dunne. Killian Dain is out next.

Dain is suddenly attacked from behind on the stage by Damian Priest. Priest stomps on Dain as Dunne watches from the ring. Dunne exits the ring and brawls with Priest at ringside. Dain joins the fight as all three Superstars brawl at ringside now.

Security runs down to break up the fight as fans boo. Dain and Dunne fight security off, as does Priest. Dain rolls Dunne into the ring. Priest slams Dain into the steel steps. Priest takes out Dain and sends him to the floor. Priest takes out Dunne next and sends him over the top with a Crucifix Bomb, taking out a group of security and Dain at ringside. Dain and Dunne start brawling at ringside again. Priest runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Dain and Dunne down. Priest stands tall as fans chant his name and we go to replays. Priest heads to the stage and looks back at the carnage as his music hits.

– Cathy is backstage with Mia Yim. She isn’t worried about the RAW or SmackDown Superstars attacking her because NXT is the main roster. She goes on and someone knocks on the door. Dakota Kai walks in and makes it clear there are no hard feelings over Yim being picked for Team Ripley. Kai says if anything goes down tonight, she has Yim’s back. Kai walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers wonder who the final member of Team Ciampa will be. Next week’s show will feature Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adam Cole in a non-title match to determine the advantage in the men’s WarGames match.

Ladder Match: Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai

We go to the ring for tonight’s Ladder Match main event as Mia Yim comes out. The winner will earn the order of entry advantage for her WarGames team. Io Shirai is out next as we see a NXT briefcase hanging high above the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it. Shirai drops Yim and goes to get the ladder but Yim stops her. Shirai sends Yim out to the floor and then nails a suicide dive. Shirai grabs the ladder at ringside and Yim decks her, then sends her into the apron. Yim brings the ladder into the ring but Shirai drives it into her face. Yim pulls Shirai to the floor and slams her face-first onto a ladder that is on the floor. Yim returns to the ring and grabs the other ladder but Shirai attacks from behind and tosses her to the floor.

Yim stops Shirai from standing the ladder up. Yim uses the tug-of-war to drive Shirai into the middle rope. The ladder is now bridged from the apron to the barrier. Shirai ducks a shot into the ladder and kicks it into Yim’s face. Shirai laughs as she returns to the ring. Yim uses the ladder on Shirai’s hand and she sells the injury as a referee checks on her. Yim returns to the ring and kicks Shirai in the face, sending her out of the ring. Shirai pulls Yim to the floor on her face.

Shirai charges with a ladder but Yim moves. Yim with chops to Shirai. Shirai fights back and sends Yim into the barrier. Shirai beats Yim down on the floor and kicks her back. Shirai goes for the ladder from the floor but Yim stops her once again. Yim returns to the ring and grabs a ladder but Shirai stops her. They struggle for the ladder again. Yim twists Shirai to the mat. Shirai blocks a suplex attempt. Yim keeps fighting and also blocks a suplex. They keep fighting and Yim drops Shirai on top the ladder with a suplex. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Shirai unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring. Shirai drops Yim with an uppercut. We see a ladder leaning in the corner now. Shirai keeps control and drops Yim with a big Flapjack in the middle of the ring. Shirai goes for the ladder but Yim stops her. More back and forth now. Shirai charges but Yim launches her onto the ladder in the corner with a big belly-to-belly suplex out of nowhere. Fans pop and officials check on Shirai.

Yim stands the ladder up in the middle of the ring. She starts to climb but Shirai grabs her leg. Yim kicks away and comes off the ladder to deliver kicks. Yim goes for the arm but Shirai shoves her into the ladder and it falls over. Shirai grabs the ladder and places Yim in between the rungs, slamming the top rung into her back. Shirai goes under the ring for a ladder that works. Fans pop as she brings it into the ring.

Shirai stops on Yim and kicks the broken ladder out of the ring. Shirai stands the ladder up but Yim drops her. Yim goes for the ladder but Shirai springboards in with a missile dropkick, sending the ladder into her face. Yim is busted open now, bleeding heavily. The referees put gloves on and check Yim out as we get a replay of the dropkick.

Shirai tries to stand the ladder up with one good hand. Shirai goes to climb while Yim is being tended to. Officials check on Shirai now but she climbs. Yim comes up out of nowhere and knocks Shirai off. She climbs but Shirai brings her back to the mat with a big German from the ladder. Shirai snaps and knocks the ladder over. Shirai with running double knees into the corner to Yim’s face. Fans chant for Yim as she fights back and knocks Shirai from the top. Yim climbs up for a superplex but Shirai headbutts her, sending her out to the floor. Dakota Kai comes walking down to check on Yim at ringside.

Kai helps Yim up but Shirai flies out with a moonsault, taking them both down. Shirai returns to the ring and positions the ladder under the briefcase. Shirai climbs but Kai comes in and stops her, slamming her to the mat. Kai goes back out and brings Yim in the ring, telling her to climb. Fans chant for Yim. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray runs down and sends Kai into the steel steps. She enters the ring and pushes the ladder over, causing Yim to take a nasty fall at ringside. Ray helps Shirai up the ladder now and stands guard as she retrieves the briefcase for the win and WarGames advantage.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai stands tall up on the ladder with the briefcase as her music hits. Ray stands guard. We go to replays as officials tend to Yim at ringside. We see how Yim crashed through the other ladder at ringside. Team Baszler has the advantage at WarGames now. Bianca Belair is in the ring now, standing with the ladder as Shirai stands tall with the briefcase up top. Ray is still standing with the ladder. The music hits and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler now. She waves at Ray and then applauds them. It looks like Ray is on Team Baszler. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley runs out and nails Baszler in the back with a steel chair shot. Bayley drops Baszler on her face on the stage. Belair, Shirai and Ray chase Bayley off and go back to check on Baszler as NXT goes off the air.

