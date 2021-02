Full honesty.. I'm really proud of our team but sitting back and watching the NXT crew represent on RAW and Smackdown from the sidelines has been hard.

My silver lining was the hope I had that I'd be able to make it back for TakeOver.. but that's not the case.

I'm heartbroken. https://t.co/CF7hgv3xw1

