Impact Wrestling Results – November 12, 2019 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada

1. #1 Contender’s (X Division Championship) 6-Way Match

Trey defeated Willie Mack, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams, Aiden Prince, and Brent Banks

2. Madison Rayne (w/Kiera Hogan) defeated Alexia Nicole

3. Daga defeated Jake Crist

4. oVe (Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard and Rich Swann

5. Havok defeated Krystal Moon

6. Impact World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) defeated Eddie Edwards and Naomichi Marufuji