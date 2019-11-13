11/13/19 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a video recap of Full Gear from this past Saturday night. The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are in commentary from Nashville, Tennessee. They run down the card for tonight’s show.

Footage of the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega is shown, as well as footage of Omega not being cleared by the medical staff. The staff tells Omega that Moxley was cleared to compete before Omega leaves.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Michael Nakazawa

Nakazawa delivers a few forearms and some chops, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Moxley clotheslines Nakazawa in the corner, buy Nakazawa comes back with a boot to the face. Moxley comes right back and drops Nakazawa with the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley grabs a mic and says this match actually counts. He says he doesn’t lie and he delivered as promised at Full Gear. He says Omega will never be the same again. He says he respects Omega because he had the balls to step in the ring with Moxley. Moxley says no one else in AEW has the balls to do that. He says he is going to scorch the earth of AEW until he is the last man standing. He issues an open challenge to anyone in the back and says if they step in the ring with him, they need to kiss their loved ones goodbye and to have an ambulance on standby.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/The Creepers) vs. Jungle Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt)

Stunt and Uno start the match and Stunt connects with quick right hands and a few kicks. Stunt drops Uno with an arm-drag and then Boy and Grayson tag in. Boy drops Grayson with a hurricanrana and then delivers a dropkick. Stunt tags back in and keeps Grayson grounded. Boy tags back in and Express double teams Grayson. Boy goes for the cover, but Grayson kicks out. Stunt tags back in and stomps onto Grayson’s arm. Stunt applies a side headlock, but Uno provides a distraction and tags in. Uno kicks Stunt in the face and then hits a senton. Uno goes for the cover, but Stunt kicks out. Grayson tags back in and connects with a senton on the apron. Uno tags in and stomps on Stunt and then drops him with a chop. Grayson tags back in and keeps control as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Uno is in control of Stunt. Stunt comes back and drops Uno to the mat and Boy takes Grayson down on the floor. Boy tags in and drops Uno to the mat and takes Grayson out with a suicide dive. Boy kicks Uno in the face and goes for the cover, but Grayson breaks it up. Boy comes back with a knee drop to Grayson and goes for another cover on Uno, but Uno kicks out. Stunt tags in and he and Boy double team Uno and then Grayson. Stunt takes Grayson to the mat and goes for the cover, but Uno shoves Boy into Stunt to break it up. Grayson and Uno get sent to the floor and Boy goes for a suicide dive, but they block him and deliver double superkicks. Grayson delivers the Nightfall Back-breakr to Stunt and tags in Uno. Dark Order hits the Fatality and Uno gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dark Order

-After the match, Uno grabs a mic and says Stunt showed fight, but what he needs to do to be a winner is join Dark Order. He tries to give Stunt a Creeper mask, but Jungle Boy interrupts. The Creepers beat down Jungle Boy and Stunt and then Uno puts the Creeper mask on Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus appears and beats down the Creepers to make the save. Uno leaves the ring and Lauchsaurus beats down Grayson as well.

Match #3 – Three-Way Match: Darby Allin vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

Allin and Spears get face-to-face and Avalon goes up top and dives, but they both move. They dispose of Avalon and then go back-and-forth in the ring. Allin drops Spears to the floor with an arm-drag and runs the ropes, but Avalon comes back. Allin dropkicks Avalon to the floor and goes up top, but Bates stands over Allin. Spears knocks Allin to the mat and then delivers a face-buster. Spears goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Spears chokes Allin with his boot and then slams Avalon onto the apron. Joey Janela runs out and brawls with Spears. Janela dumps Spears into the crowd and keeps the brawl going. Allin and Avalon get into the ring and Allin delivers a back elbow. Allin goes for a roll-up, but Avalon kicks out. Allin delivers a Stunner and then hits the Coffin Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Allin accepts Moxley’s challenge from earlier tonight. The match is made official for next week.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Nyla Rose vs. Dani Jordan

Jordan connects with a few shots, but Rose takes control and drops her with a clothesline. Rose slams Jordan into the corner and delivers a right hand. Rose smashes Jordan in the corner and then delivers with a Samoan Drop. Rose hits the Beast Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

A medical update on Dustin Rhodes is given. He will be out of action for about another month with a broken arm after the attack by Jake Hager two weeks ago.

Next week, the first-ever Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale will take place. 12 men will start, and then the final two will meet in a singles match for the AEW Dynamite diamond ring.

Tony Schiavone interviews Allie. Allie says she came to AEW to prove herself. She says she has done that on Dark, but now it is time to do it on Dynamite. She is interrupted by Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes. Allie tries to fight Kong off, but Kong beats her down. Rhodes and Kong cut a lock of Allie’s hair, like they did to Bea Priestley at Full Gear.

Le AEW Champion, Chris Jericho, makes his way to the ring. Jericho says he proved once again that he is greatest of all time and he is demanding a thank you from every member of the AEW roster. Jericho says he has beaten everyone that AEW has put in front of him. MJF comes out using Cody’s entrance. MJF says the people don’t like him very much. He says if he didn’t throw the towel in, Cody’s career would be over. MJF says the crowd has been cheering for the real villain the whole team. MJF says Cody doesn’t give a shit about anyone other than himself. He says he is only person who knows the real Cody. He calls the real Cody is a liar and only saw him as a puppet. MJF says we are looking at the new face of AEW, because he is better than Cody. MJF turns to Jericho and says he is a big fan and he heard that Jericho wants him to join the Inner Circle. Jericho says he heard that MJF wants to join the Inner Circle. They go back and forth and MJF says Jericho seems to enjoy drinking a little too much of the bubbly. MJF says he doesn’t need Jericho, but Jericho says MJF seems to wants to be a little like Jericho. Jericho says MJF was conceived after one of Jericho’s matches 25 years ago and they go back and forth about the Inner Circle again. They both call Cody a jackass and share a hug. Cody walks down the ramp and charges the ring. He beats them both down, but Wardlow gets into the ring and drops Cody with a clothesline. Wardlow slams Cody to the and hangs him over the top rope with his tie.

Match #5 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. PAC

Page goes after PAC, but PAC dodges and delivers a few kicks. PAC sends Page to the floor and takes him out with a moonsault. PAC tosses Page back into the ring and goes for the Black Arrow, but Page moves. Page comes back and sends PAC to the floor and takes him out with a suicide dive. Page tosses PAC back into the ring and hits a power bomb. Page goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. They exchange shots and PAC delivers a kick. PAC goes for a springboard dropkick, but Page counters with a kick of his own. PAC comes back and takes Page to the mat and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. PAC kicks Page in the face, but Page slams him onto the apron. Page takes PAC out with a moonsault and tosses him back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page delivers forearm shots in the ring. PAC put Page on the apron, but Page comes back for the Buckshot. PAC counters with a superkick and delivers a German suplex. Page comes back with a clothesline and sends PAC to the corner, but the referee gets backed there as well. PAC goes for a low blow, but Page blocks it and takes PAC to the mat. Page sends PAC to the floor, but PAC comes back with a boot to the midsection. Page drops PAC with a Brain Buster on the floor and then hits the Buckshot Lariat in the ring. Page goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Page goes after PAC, but the referee steps in between. PAC knocks the referee into Page and then hits a few pump kick. PAC stomps away on Page’s head and then hits the Black Arrow. PAC locks in the Brutalizer and Page passes out.

Winner: PAC

Backstage, The Young Bucks are brawling with Santana and Ortiz. Security and referees try to break them up, but Santana takes everyone out with a cross-body from a forklift. Santana tosses Nick through a bathroom door and Orange Cassidy is just standing against the wall. The brawl continues through the commercial break.

After the break, the brawl between the Bucks and Santana and Ortiz continues. Santana and Ortiz leave the Bucks lying after sending Matt through a table. Brandon Cutler tries to make the save, but they attack him as well. Private Party rush out to help and security pulls them and Santana and Ortiz apart. A match between the two teams is made for next week.

Match #6 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) (w/Jake Hager)

Kazarian and Jericho start the match. Jericho backs Kazarian into the corner, but Kazarian drops him with an arm-drag. Jericho fights back and delivers a few chops. Kazarian comes back with a dropkick, but Guevara tags in. Kazarian drops Guevara with an arm-drag and Sky tags in. Sky connects with a double ax handle and then delivers a back-breaker to Guevara. Sky goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Kazarian tags in as Sky drops Guevara to the mat. Kazarian comes in ith an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Kazarian sends Guevars into the ropes and Sky kicks him in the face. Kazarian drops Guevara with a German suplex and Jericho gets into the ring, but Sky delivers a dropkick. Kazarian stays in control of Guevara as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Guevara is in control of Kazarian. Guevara goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Guevara delivers a dropkick and poses with Jericho, but Kazarian comes back with a few elbows. Guevara takes him down with a Spanish Fly and goes up top for a Shooting Star Press, but Kazarian moves. Sky tags n and drops Guevara with a clothesline. Sky delivers a back elbow and then a few more kicks. Sky delivers a dropkick to Jericho and then slams Guevara to the mat. Sky delivers a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back with a knee strike, but Sky kicks him in the face. Sky drops Guevara with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Sky locks in a Dragon Sleeper, but Jericho breaks it up. Kazarian kicks Jericho in the head and Hager pulls Kazarian to the floor and drops him with a clothesline. Guevara rolls up Sky for two and then Hager slams Daniels into the barricade. Guevara kicks Sky in the face and tags in Jericho. Sky takes Jericho down with a Thesz Press and delivers a few right hands.

Sky stomps on Jericho a few times and drops him with a TKO. Sky goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back for a dropkick, but Sky dodges it. Sky goes for an elbow, but Jericho moves. Sky counters the Lionsault with knees, but Jericho comes back with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Sky rolls up Jericho and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: SCU

-After the match, Jericho goes crazy and tears apart the ringside area.