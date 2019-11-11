Miami to get Dynamite in January 2020

All Elite Wrestling announced that Dynamite will be coming to Miami, Florida on Wednesday, January 15.

While not running at the AmericanAirlines Arena, AEW will be hosting the show from the Watsco Center, an 8,000-seater arena located on the campus of the University of Miami. Tickets will go on sale on November 22 starting from $20 at AEWTix.com.

The week before, AEW will hold Dynamite at another 8,000-seater arena, the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. Plenty of tickets are on sale for this January 8 television tapings.