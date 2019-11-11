Raw spoilers from Manchester, England

Monday’s Raw was taped on Friday – Manchester Arena in Manchester, England…

– Just Vic and Jerry doing commentary.

– Becky Lynch kicks off RAW.

– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs Kabuki Warriors for the Tag team title Tonight. Shayna watching the match from Ringside. Kaburi Warriors retains after an interference from Bayley. Bayley attacked Becky after the match

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara.

– R- Truth vs. Singh Brothers in a Handicap match for the 24/7 Title.

Match ends without a Winner, as the Singhs run away.

– Seth Rollins comes out and got boo’d out of the arena. Imperium interrupts Rollins.

– Rollins vs. WALTER. Street Profits and Kevin Owens comes to even the odds and help Rollins. Seth beat WALTER by DQ when Imperium caused the DQ.

– Imperium vs Rollins, KO and Profits Next. Rollins, Owens and Profits gets the victory. Side note, Montez almost landed on the annoucer table after doing a dive.

– Backstage OC tells Humberto and Ricochet to find a partner for a Six man tag match later, Randy Orton steps up.

– Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander

– Lana is here. Very loud Boring chants.

She reveals that she is pregnant. She’s 9 weeks pregnant, and Rusev impregnated her. Incredible bad response for the Lana promo. She said that Rusev put a little matchka inside of her. Unbeliavable. Rusev is out. He confirms he’s a sex addict. Lashley is here.

Lashley attacks Rusev and takes Lana to the back. Response is that this was probably the worst segment of the year.

– Erick Rowan d. Local talent

– Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Viking Raiders. Viking Raiders wins.

– Todd Grisham is here in the Logan Paul and KSI weight-in

– Alot of smoke for Ricochet’s entrance.

– OC vs. Humberto, Orton and Ricochet.

Humberto gets the Win for his Team after pinning AJ.

– The Fiend interrupts The OC. Yep, It’s Dark match.

(thanks to Italo Santana)