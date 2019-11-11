Jericho Talks McMahon Smoking Pot At Concert In Front Of Donald Trump

Jericho shared that McMahon once told ‘Le Champion’ that McMahon sparked up a joint during an event with Trump at a Trump property and Trump tried to make him put it out.

“I remember one time Vince told me that they were watching some concert or something at Trump New Jersey, whatever it was called. Whatever the arena was called, Trump Arena. And Vince was sitting there with Linda, Donald, and all the heads of state, and Vince lit up a joint and Trump was like, ‘you can’t smoke that joint in here!’ And Vince goes, ‘I just did!'”

Court Bauer told a funny story of McMahon being very upset because he felt embarrassed when Trump pointed out that McMahon’s jet was smaller than Trump’s own.

“It’s interesting to see the Vince/Donald dynamic and just seeing the measuring kind of going on.” Bauer recalled, “Vince was right next to Donald’s limo and Donald, his window goes down. Vince goes, ‘he wants to say something – open our window.’ And Trump goes to Vince, ‘hey Vince, your jet looks a little smaller than mine. If you guys are going to be squished, I could definitely get a few of your guys in mine. Mine is a lot bigger, obviously.’

And Vince goes, ‘hahaha! No, we’re fine. Have a great trip home.’ The window closes and he starts turning purple. He’s like, ‘that son of a b—h!’ He got so hot over that! It truly was a battle of the billionaires.”

