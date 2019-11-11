Francine Hospitalized Again After Abdominal Surgery
WWE and ECW alumna Francine has been hospitalized less than a week after she underwent surgery. Francine took to Twitter on Monday to note that she has been re-admitted to the hospital and thanked fans for the well-wishes that they’ve been sending her, as you can see below.
The former wrestling star underwent surgery last week for a hernia issue and abdominal reconstruction. She had said at the time that she’d been released from the hospital but was still in a lot of pain.
Francine was our call in host for a year back in 2005 and 2006. We have a high opinion of her and wish her the best.
I’m back in the hospital. Not sure what’s wrong. Thank you for the well wishes. To those who had something snarky to say, I pray that you and your family stay healthy.
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 11, 2019