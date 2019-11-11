Francine Hospitalized Again After Abdominal Surgery

WWE and ECW alumna Francine has been hospitalized less than a week after she underwent surgery. Francine took to Twitter on Monday to note that she has been re-admitted to the hospital and thanked fans for the well-wishes that they’ve been sending her, as you can see below.

The former wrestling star underwent surgery last week for a hernia issue and abdominal reconstruction. She had said at the time that she’d been released from the hospital but was still in a lot of pain.

Francine was our call in host for a year back in 2005 and 2006. We have a high opinion of her and wish her the best.