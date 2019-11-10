Tony Khan says AEW looking at shows in Canada and United Kingdom

AEW President Tony Khan said yesterday during the post-Full Gear media scrum that the company is looking into running shows in Canada and the United Kingdom sometime next year.

Canada and the United Kingdom are two of the biggest markets outside the United States for All Elite Wrestling and they have strong television presence in both countries with TSN and ITV as their broadcast partners.

Since AEW does not tour, this would seem to indicate that the shows would be Dynamite television tapings. Khan said that while they are hopeful of doing the shows in 2020, there’s nothing which has been remotely close to being confirmed or locked.