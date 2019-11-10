Moxley on When He Knew He Was Leaving WWE

During an interview with Jim Ross at Starrcast 4 this past Friday, Moxley told the audience When he knew he was done with WWE

On when he knew he wanted to leave WWE:

“It was in July [while recovering from tricep surgery], when I started to realize I was not excited to come back. I was excited about wrestling, but I was like do I really have to go back to the WWE? Can I go to CZW or somewhere else? I remember I was training with Joey Mercury, and he was with Ring of Honor at the time.

He was telling me about how ROH/NJPW just sold-out Madison Square Garden. I was like damn man can you take me with you? I have to go back to the WWE. I was picturing all these terrible ideas they would have for me (once I came back) and it was making me anxious. I told myself, I was going to give them one last shot, I’ve got this heel turn coming up.

They kept putting it off and putting it off. I eventually become a heel and that turned to s**t real quick. I knew I was gone in the summer, while I was off. But I knew I wasn’t going to leave early and deal with the legal s**t. I knew I was going to ride out the contract.”