AJ Styles Pitched an Angle for Survivor Series

F4WOnline.com is reporting that AJ Styles had pitched a match with The OC facing Undisputed Era at Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding the potential match:

“However, it looks right now that if the match will take place on NXT television down the line, or on television somewhere since they shot the angle for it on NXT.”

As this point, the belief is that Styles (who is the current US Champion) will be in a three-way Champions match at Survivor Series against IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.