11/8/19 AEW Dark Results

Dasha Gonzalez and Tony Schiavone are the co-hosts of tonight’s episode.

Arn Anderson, Excalibur, and Goldenboy are on commentary from Charlotte, North Carolina.

—

1. Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole

-After the match, shida is interviewed. She says she came here to show true Japanese wrestling an predicts Emi Sakura will defeat Riho and win the AEW Women’s World Championship tomorrow night at Full Gear.

—

2. Nyla Rose and Leva Bates defeated Shalandra Royal and Shazza McKenzie

-Rose refused to tag Bates in for the entire match. After the match, Rose says she is going to start taking women out two at a time and says she didn’t tag out of the match because she is the Native Beast.

—

Schiavone and Gonzalez run down the card for tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear.

The video hype package for the feud between Chris Jericho and Cody airs.

—

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CIMA and SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) defeated Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)