Tyson Fury Wants Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36?

The original plan for WWE Crown Jewel was reportedly for Brock Lesnar to face Tyson Fury but then WWE was able to work out a deal with Cain Velasquez.

Fury has teased the idea of the match possibly taking place at Wrestlemania 36. Fury said the following while appearing on the After The Bell podcast:

“Hopefully you see me in the ring again and I want to fight Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo. Who knows, it might happen at Wrestlemania in Florida.”