Tyson Fury Wants Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36?

Nov 8, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

The original plan for WWE Crown Jewel was reportedly for Brock Lesnar to face Tyson Fury but then WWE was able to work out a deal with Cain Velasquez.

Fury has teased the idea of the match possibly taking place at Wrestlemania 36. Fury said the following while appearing on the After The Bell podcast:

“Hopefully you see me in the ring again and I want to fight Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo. Who knows, it might happen at Wrestlemania in Florida.”

