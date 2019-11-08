Smackdown Spoilers from Manchester, England

Tonight’s Smackdown is being taped this afternoon – Manchester Arena in Manchester, England…

– Baron Corbin kicks off the show. Corbin mocked Roman’s testicles. Roman’s dog on his titantrion was edited and started barking. Judging by the response, the fans really hated the opening promo.

– Big E and Kofi backstage doing a promo, E says that If they don’t Win the SD Tag Titles for the 7° time, How will they catch up with Charlotte?

– New Day vs. Revival for the SD Tag Titles is next.

– The New Day are the New SmackDown Tag Team Champions!

– Imperium attacks Heavy Machinery. Members from the SmackDown roster came to help Otis and Tucker.

– Cesaro and Nakamura vs. Gable and Ali later tonight. Zayn invited Bryan to Ringside.

– Cesaro and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Shorty Gable and Ali

– Dana and Carmella vs. Sonya and Mandy. Winners join SmackDown’s Survivor Series Womens Team.

– Sasha Banks has a New theme song. The new theme is by Snoop Dogg. It kinda has the same beat, but with Snoop rapping over It.

– Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross. Cross attacked Bayley mid-match. Bayley is doing commentary. Sasha Banks won. Shayna showed up afterwards and attacked them. Shayna layed out Bayley.

– Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn spots on the women’s Survivor Series team

– Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin. Roode and Ziggler tried to attack Roman, but Roman attacked them before they could hit him. King Corbin beats Roman Reigns

– Turns out Tyson Fury is closing the show. He is here. Braun Strowman is out to confront Fury. Fury and Braun are forming a tag Team, as the B-Team comes out and challenges them. Fury and Braun Destroys The B-Team.

– That’s It for SmackDown. RAW taping will Begin shortly.

