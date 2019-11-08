JR: “Khan saved my life”

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about how Tony Khan helped him get through a tough time in his life following the death of his wife Jan.

“I love to travel. Tony Khan saved my life, I believe that. Because I like getting up now and going somewhere. Every Tuesday morning I’m up at 4 or 5 o’clock at the latest to catch a plane, first flight out, boom I’m going to the city to have our production meeting on Tuesday night and then our show on Wednesday. So I got a direction now and a destination.”

“At this stage in my life where you’re an empty nester, and you lost your best friend, she’s no longer there — I need to stay busy,” the 67-year-old said. “I need to get back on the road. I needed to get back out there and do what my passion leads me to. So that’s what I’m gonna be doing.”