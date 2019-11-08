11/8/19 WWE 205 Live Results

Nov 8, 2019 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary, from Winter Park, Florida.

1. Mansoor defeated The Brian Kendrick

The match between Angel Garza and Tony Nese from Wednesday night’s NXT airs. Garza won to become the number one contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and he will receive his title match on next week’s NXT.

A vignette for Danny Burch airs.

A recap of NXT invading Raw and Smackdown airs.

2. Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

