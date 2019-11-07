11/7/19 WWE NXT UK Results

From Brentwood, England with Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips on commentary.

—

1. Joe Coffey defeated Tyson T-Bone

Xia Brookside says Kay Lee Ray has some strong words about her, but she is ready to show Ray what she is truly made of.

A vignette for Ridge Holland airs. He is coming to NXT UK soon.

—

Piper Niven has a sit-down interview. She says she got her inspiration to become a wrestler by watching The Undertaker. Footage of her debut and her time so far in NXT UK is also shown.

2. Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly

Next week: Tyler Bate vs. Kassius Ohno. A vignette for Ohno airs.

—

Next week: Xia Brookside vs. Kay Lee Ray and Travis Banks vs. Ligero

3. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) (No Contest)

-The match ended in a no contest when the teams of Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang rushed the ring and threw both teams to the floor. Alexander Wolfe and WALTER joined Aichner and Barthel on the apron as Joe Coffey joined Wolfgang and Mark Coffey. All seven men stared down, but Ilja Dragunov came to the ring, as well, and stood with Gallus instead of Imperium. All eight men brawled to end the show.