Tyson Fury Set for WWE SmackDown This Week

Tyson Fury is making a post-Crown Jewel appearance on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the news on WWE Backstage and then followed up on WWE.com, reporting that Fury — who beat Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel — will be on this week’s episode.

In the wake of a debut victory at WWE Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury will head to Friday Night SmackDown this week on FOX.

As reported on WWE Backstage, The Gypsy King is slated to appear when the blue brand broadcasts from the lineal heavyweight champion’s hometown of Manchester, England. With Fury in the building, Braun Strowman shouldn’t be far behind as the two brawlers have unfinished business.

Are Fury and Strowman headed for another epic collision?

Are Fury and Strowman headed for another epic collision?