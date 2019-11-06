Rumored Survivor Series Card

According to F4WOnline, WWE is planning to do a triple threat match at Survivor Series with the secondary titles in addition to the women’s titles and the tag team titles. There is also talk about Rusev and Bobby Lashley having a singles match.

With that being said, here is the rumored card for Survivor Series up to this point.

WWE Title

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (rumored)

Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev (rumored)