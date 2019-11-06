NXT braces for retaliation tonight on USA Network

NXT is gearing up to be an interesting show tonight as the NXT roster has raided Smackdown and Raw and you know what they say about paybacks…

The build to Takeover: WarGames and the Survivor Series continues tonight on USA Network with two matches announced: Shayna Baszler vs Dakota Kai and Pete Dunne vs Damien Priest.

The possibilities of some WWE Superstars crashing NXT are also very high although it’s highly unlikely that any Raw Superstars will be participating since they have already left for Europe. But the Smackdown Superstars will start their tour on Friday so there might be some who were left behind to be on tonight’s NXT to continue the angle for the Survivor Series.

Join us at 8PM ET for Live coverage of tonight’s NXT…