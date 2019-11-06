NWA to be Featured in the RetroMania Wrestling Video Game

Nov 6, 2019 - by James Walsh

We’ve been covering the release of RetroMania which has a number of past and present stars signed to be used in the video game that will resemble a classic WWF arcade game. Well, the big news this time is that the NWA will feature a number of their stars in RetroMania! How cool is that?

