NWA to be Featured in the RetroMania Wrestling Video Game

We’ve been covering the release of RetroMania which has a number of past and present stars signed to be used in the video game that will resemble a classic WWF arcade game. Well, the big news this time is that the NWA will feature a number of their stars in RetroMania! How cool is that?

BREAKING | The NWA, @RealNickAldis, @ColtCabana, @AustinIdolLive, the #TenPoundsOfGold, and #NWAPowerrr are all coming to #RetroManiaWrestling in 2020.

— NWA (@nwa) November 5, 2019