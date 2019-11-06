Hulk Hogan undergoing back surgery next Tuesday

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote his appearance on ABC’s The Goldberg’s that will air tonight.

In the interview, he stated that he’s undergoing yet another back surgery next week.

“I’m going in for another back surgery next Tuesday,” said Hogan. “They’re going to fuse six levels together, so we’ll see how I feel after that.”

Hogan also stated that he thinks to have one final WrestleMania match in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, it makes sense.

“People have stuck by me, even when I made mistakes,” said Hogan. “Their love and loyalty have blown me away. The memory of wrestling still connects me to people. Hopefully it’s a memory that will live forever.”